Bread & Butter
Pinot Noir
750 ml
Black cherry and floral notes are met with a background of earthiness and spice, creating a soft medium body that is easy to drink. ABV 13.5%
Scents of butterscotch and lemon blossom into creamy meringue and vanilla. Peach, papaya, and zesty lemon flavors create a rich palate. ABV 13.5%
This Cabernet Sauvignon expresses captivating aromas of mocha, ripe berries, violets, and blackcurrant with intertwining layers of subtle black pepper, toasted oak and rich vanilla. Lively and complex, this beautifully crafted Cabernet Sauvignon enters the palate with layers of ripe blackberry and chocolate covered cherries. The round and luscious mouthfeel is accented by soft tannins and a hint of spice that weaves into a smooth, lingering finish.
This Chardonnay opens delicately with rich notes of vanilla bean and, almond husk, like a decadent creme brulee. The creamy custard notes are balanced by a soft minerality and a hint of worn leather.
This Pinot Noir is all about that juicy red fruit. Think cherries and raspberries with a touch of cassis. Delicate hints of cedar, smoke, and bay leaf cut the sweetness of the fruit, creating a nicely balanced bouquet. With a long and beautifully smooth finish, this Pinot will melt in your mouth.