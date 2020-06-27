Deliver ASAP to
Bread and Butter

Bread and Butter – Cabernet Sauvignon

This Cabernet Sauvignon expresses captivating aromas of mocha, ripe berries, violets, and blackcurrant with intertwining layers of subtle black pepper, toasted oak and rich vanilla. Lively and complex, this beautifully crafted Cabernet Sauvignon enters the palate with layers of ripe blackberry and chocolate covered cherries. The round and luscious mouthfeel is accented by soft tannins and a hint of spice that weaves into a smooth, lingering finish.

  • 1 year ago

    Easy to drink, smooth and clean finish

    Straight forward Cab
    Aixa . - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    tasty

    The best red that S delivers in SF
    Val S. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Solid

    Decent cab right here
    Ryan E. - Verified buyer