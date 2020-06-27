Saucey / Wine / Red Wine / Cabernet Sauvignon
Bread and Butter – Cabernet Sauvignon
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
This Cabernet Sauvignon expresses captivating aromas of mocha, ripe berries, violets, and blackcurrant with intertwining layers of subtle black pepper, toasted oak and rich vanilla. Lively and complex, this beautifully crafted Cabernet Sauvignon enters the palate with layers of ripe blackberry and chocolate covered cherries. The round and luscious mouthfeel is accented by soft tannins and a hint of spice that weaves into a smooth, lingering finish.
More By Bread & Butter
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
3 Reviews
- 1 year ago
Easy to drink, smooth and clean finishStraight forward CabAixa . - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
tastyThe best red that S delivers in SFVal S. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
SolidDecent cab right hereRyan E. - Verified buyer