Saucey / Wine / Red Wine / Pinot Noir
Bread and Butter – Pinot Noir
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Black cherry and floral notes are met with a background of earthiness and spice, creating a soft medium body that is easy to drink. ABV 13.5%
More By Bread & Butter
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.88
8 Reviews
- 1 month agoHollie B. - Verified buyer
- 2 months agoRobert F. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
GoodNahGREGORY M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Like butter.this is my favorite wine everAndrea W. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Repeat customer on this smooth wine.Just want I needed to get me through the weekend!Alexandra S. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Goes down smoothlyNot harshAlexandra S. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
So smooth and great quality wine for the price!So smooth and great quality wine for the price!Kari S. - Verified buyer
- 4 years ago
I love this wine. Not too sweet, not too dry. It's a perfect balance and the texture is like butter as the name implies. I recommended it to friends and they loved it too.I love this wine. Not too sweet, not too dry. It's a perfect balance and the texture is like butter as the name implies. I recommended it to friends and they loved it too.MGMaria G.