Bread and Butter

Saucey / Wine / White Wine / Chardonnay

Bread and Butter – Chardonnay

Scents of butterscotch and lemon blossom into creamy meringue and vanilla. Peach, papaya, and zesty lemon flavors create a rich palate. ABV 13.5%

  • 4 years ago

    I'm a huge fan! What a surprise find, so glad I tried it. I'll for sure be ordering again!

    CM
    Chenoa M.