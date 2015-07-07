Barefoot Bubbly

Pink Moscato

4 Pack 187 ml

Ah, Barefoot Bubbly Pink Moscato... a deliciously sweet champagne with amazing scents of red tree fruit and fresh berries. And now you can have it all to yourself. With a 4 pack of individually sized 187ml bottles, add a straw and never share again. Perfect for any celebration that involves sweet treats, and minimal cleanup.