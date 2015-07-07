Barefoot
Pinot Grigio
1.5 L
Crisp, fresh, and frisky; a really fine example of the grape.
California. Drips with peach honey and Fuji apple flavor with a sweet vanilla aroma. 13.0% ABV
Smooth and delectable, delightful apple flavors and a dry finish. Best paired with fresh fruit and light desserts. 11.5% ABV
The versatile Barefoot Chardonnay is so well made for its category; ripe, soft, and easy-to-drink.
BRONZE MEDAL, 2007 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. Fresh and easy, the Barefoot Cabernet drinks like a fun red; no time needed for this puppy to satisfy your palate; smooth in the finish.
California. Rich and full-bodied flavor of ripe berry and currant. 13.0% ABV
Ah, Barefoot Bubbly Pink Moscato... a deliciously sweet champagne with amazing scents of red tree fruit, fresh berries, mandarin and jasmine, and the flavors of cherry, raspberry, pomegranate this moscato is bound to please. Perfect for any celebration that involves sweet treats, and minimal cleanup..
Lively and inviting, this is a great all-purpose wine. Fine before dinner with munchies and cheeses. Great with herb-grilled chicken or clam & garlic pasta! Refreshing wine for warm weather!
California. Silky, smooth and spicy with dark cherry and wild raspberry flavors. 12.5% ABV
GOLD MEDAL, 2011 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. A standout, aromatic white, the juicy and aromatic Barefoot Moscato opens up with expressive flowers and core fruit flavors; medium sweet finish.
SILVER MEDAL, 2007 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. A crowd-pleaser, the soft and easy-drinking Barefoot Merlot is a red wine that will fit everyone's palate; a nicely focused effort.
Deliciously sweet and refreshing, notes of peach, apricot, and crisp pears; medium to light bodied.
Napa Valley. Dominant berry flavors with a hint of oak and floral notes. 13.5% ABV
Delightful citrus flavors dance through the refreshing bubbly prosecco.
Sweet as a peach! Apricot and peachy flavors mix it up with a crisp acidity that hangs around with a really nice finish. 8.65% ABV
Flavors of blackberry and currant with gusts of vanilla, caramel, and toasted oak. 13.0% ABV
Red, sweet, and perfect for late afternoon sipping.
GOLD MEDAL, 2007 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. Want to makethe Italian wine industry jealous? Serve them the Barefoot Pinot Grigio; crisp, fresh, and frisky; a really fine example of the grape.
Fruity and charming! Strawberry and watermelon flavors with a long, off-dry finish; the easy-drinking Barefoot White Zinfandel is a thirst quenching wine that is always a crowd-pleaser.
Sweet and vibrant with aromas and flavors of fresh pineapple, island mango, and papaya. 10.5% ABV
Californian. This sweet moscato comes with a delightfully fruity nose, and a scrumptious flavor of cherry, raspberry, and citrus. 9% ABV
Californian. With natural fruit flavors, especially that of the Georgia peach this fusion wine pairs perfectly with brunch. 9% ABV
Fruity & light bodied with aromas of raspberries & oranges, complemented by flavors of freshly picked ripe berries.
Vibrant aromas and flavors of pear, apple and peach with zesty lemon finish.
Ready to serve right out of the bottle with bright citrus flavors. Serve iced or chilled!
Vibrant and light-bodied, this semi-sweet blend of Moscato and Grenache is designed to shine when used over ice. Chilled, refreshing, light alcohol, a perfect wine for early evening cocktails.
A lively blend of Pinot Noir Rosé and Moscato. Refreshingly light-bodied with notes of raspberry, orange and berries. 9% ABV
Sweet and vibrant with aromas and flavors of pomegranate, cranberry, and juicy plum. 11% ABV
California. Georgia peach flavors with sun-ripened strawberries, succulent pears and pineapple perfection. 13.5% ABV
Chenin Blanc and Riesling make a perfect pair in this light spritzer. Notes of melon and pear with a lemon-lime finish.9% ABV
This sweet white wine based spritzer is fruity, lively and light-bodied, with notes of peach and tangerine. 9% ABV
California. Flavorful hints of blackberry and mocha with a smooth-as-velvet vanilla finish. 13.5% ABV
Green apple, jasmine, hints of kiwi and peach flavors bubble up for a crisp finish. Bubbling with aromas of Chardonnay. 11.5% ABV
California. Green apple tart with a peach undertone followed by floral blossom and a citrus aroma. 9.0% ABV
California. Aromas of pear and lime. Flavors of honeydew, melon, and peach. 13% ABV
Crush on blush! Rosé is Barefoot's love letter to the pink-tinged classic. Juicy cherries mingle with cool watermelon in this sweet Rosé wine . Sweet lime and a hint of fizz join in for pure magic under sunny skies or starry nights. Twist open this Ros
Barefoot Pinot Noir wine is silky, smooth, and spicy! Dark cherry and wild raspberry get their groove on next to a brown spice aroma in the California Pinot Noir. Creamy soups and pork pair perfectly.
A light-bodied classic with a crisp, bright finish, Barefoot Pinot Grigio offers all the flavors of tart green apples with fresh, white peaches.
Packed with the full flavors of juicy cherries, tart raspberries, and sweet pomegranates, Barefoot Pink Moscato offers all the flavors and aromas of traditional Moscato with layers of vibrant red fruit. Finished with hints of jasmine and Mandarin oranges, our sweet Pink Moscato pairs perfectly with spicy appetizers and fresh strawberries.
This Pink pops! Brut Rosé is the newest addition to the Barefoot family. This fruity and vibrant Bubbly dazzles with a mixture of red raspberry, cherries and pomegranate. Perfect for weekend brunch!
Our Barefoot Red Moscato is a vibrant & colorful twist on a traditional wine. This Moscato red wine offers a sweet medley of juicy red cherries & raspberries with floral aromas. As one of the best red Moscato around, it’s bound to become a favorite.
Aromas of Mandarin orange and sweet jasmine crash into each other to create a deliciously sweet sea of pink goodness. 9% ABV.
A love letter to an oh-so-refreshing, classic favorite, Barefoot Rosé is a sweet blend of juicy cherries and cool watermelon for a smooth finish. Finished with zesty lime and a touch of fizz, our Rosé is the perfect pairing for savory quiches, strawberry cobblers, and the very best of brunches.
California. Tasty Mandarin orange and tangerine aromas with lush peach and pear flavors. 11.5 % ABV
Dip your toes into the refreshing fruit flavors of Barefoot White Zinfandel! Southern flavors like Georgia peach, sun-ripened strawberries, succulent pears and (even further south) pineapple create perfection. Try Barefoot White Zinfandel over ice
Made from a delicious, fruity medley of ripe raspberries, sweet pomegranates, and red cherries, Barefoot Sweet Red Blend wine is a refreshing combination that’s sure to become your new favorite. Try one of the best sweet red wines today!
Barefoot Chardonnay brings tempting flavors to every bottle, with notes of crisp, green apples and sweet peaches.
This full-bodied red wine features a medley of blackberry jam and rich black fruits. Our Rich Red Blend wine is an instant favorite with a smooth & lingering finish. 10.5% ABV.
Deep dive in a sea of blueberry and raspberry. Next, take in aromas of jasmine and mandarin orange lifted up in ribbons of bubbles. Sweet Red Bubbly is everything you love about plump red all dressed up in sparkles.
Deliciousy sweet and bubbly, with a burst of fresh pineapple, island mango and papaya.
When your two favorite varietals make a love child : Bubbly Pinot Grigio. Citrus flavors and organge blossum aromas meet bubbly perfection in this light-bodied and refreshing Champagne.
This sweet red blend from California has delicious notes of raspberries and strawberry jam.
Deliciously sweet with juicy red cherry and respberry flavors. Perfect to enjoy with soft cheeses and anything spicy!
Vibrant & light bodied with aromas of melons & fresh pears, complemented by a lemon-lime finish.
Ah, Barefoot Bubbly Pink Moscato... a deliciously sweet champagne with amazing scents of red tree fruit and fresh berries. And now you can have it all to yourself. With a 4 pack of individually sized 187ml bottles, add a straw and never share again. Perfect for any celebration that involves sweet treats, and minimal cleanup.
The Barefoot Riesling is light, fresh and sweet; an easy white wine to enjoy.
Aromas and flavors of Key lime and lemon cream pies with a crisp, fruity-yet-dry medium body accented with banana and lemon. 11.5% ABV