Barefoot – White Zinfandel

750 ml From $ 8.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Dip your toes into the refreshing fruit flavors of Barefoot White Zinfandel! Southern flavors like Georgia peach, sun-ripened strawberries, succulent pears and (even further south) pineapple create perfection. Try Barefoot White Zinfandel over ice