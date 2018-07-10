Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Barefoot – Cabernet Sauvignon
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
BRONZE MEDAL, 2007 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. Fresh and easy, the Barefoot Cabernet drinks like a fun red; no time needed for this puppy to satisfy your palate; smooth in the finish.
More By Barefoot
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos