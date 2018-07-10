Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Barefoot – Sauvignon Blanc
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Lively and inviting, this is a great all-purpose wine. Fine before dinner with munchies and cheeses. Great with herb-grilled chicken or clam & garlic pasta! Refreshing wine for warm weather!
More By Barefoot
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos