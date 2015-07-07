Appleton Estate
Special Gold Rum
1.75 L
Taste the islands with one of the best rums available.
90-95 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST, 5 STARS-SPIRIT JOURNAL 2009. Medium gold in color. The nose is herbal with notes of sweet butter. The body is medium and on the palate there are hints of spice.
Deep oak, fruity, and cocoa notes, followed by delicate molasses with a bittersweet finish. 43% ABV
Delicate scents of brown sugar, honey and holiday spice with orange peel and vanilla highlights.
96-100 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The first nosing passes find tight notes of molasses and walnut; areation time releases bigger scents of nutmeg and spice apple; taste turns cooca- and vanilla-like.
This rum has been aged for a minimum of 21 years. It was created for the privilege of ownership as only a limited numberof bottles of this luxury sipping rum are released each year.
GOLD MEDAL SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. One of the oldest and best rum producing distilleries.