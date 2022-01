Appleton Estate – Reserve 8 Year Jamaican Rum

Crafted by Master Blender Joy Spence to commemorate our 250th anniversary. This blend of pot and column still rums, aged a minimum of 8 years in the tropical climate of Jamaica, is made with Jamaican limestone-filtered water and no added flavors.