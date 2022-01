Appleton Estate – White Rum

750 ml From $ 15.99

1.75 L From $ 31.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Appleton White Rum is a crisp, medium-bodied rum, a perfect complement to fruit juices, colas and other mixers. Unlike other white rums, Appleton White has been aged up to two years in oak barrels.