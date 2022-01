Appleton Estate – Reserve Blend Rum

50 ml From $ 4.39

750 ml From $ 23.49

1 L From $ 38.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Inspired by the vibrancy of Jamaica, its land and the joyful nature of its people, Appleton Estate Reserve Blend was created by Master Blender Joy Spence to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Estate. The rich, complex and full-flavor of our rum is a multi-sensory experience that is unique to Appleton Estate and unique to our location, deep in the heart of Jamaica.