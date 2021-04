BV Riesling Coastal Estates Riesling '07 – Riesling

87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Soft and playful with pretty nice varietal flavors, the '07 BV Coastal Estates Private Cellars Riesling serves up flavors of ripe core fruits and flowers; smooth aftertaste.