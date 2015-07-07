Beaulieu Vineyard
Reserve Tapestry Red Wine
750 ml
A Bordeaux style red blend that creates a Tapestry fo flavors; rich exotic fruits; sweet tannins and wonderful structure on the palate.
93 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '10 Beaulieu Vyd Georges de Latour is delightfully pure and flavorful, with generous plum, blueberry and blackberry notes, framed by solid yet friendly tannins.
Fresh, pale green-gold displays distinctive grapefruit and honeydew character with hints of mineral and lemon zest. Silky texture. 13.5% ABV
92 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The 06 Tapestry is a terrific wine, delicious & classic in structure. Rich in cherries, blackberries, red currants, chocolate, anise, & sandlewood; gentle, elegant mouth feel.
92 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '05 BV Tapestry is a soft, rich wine; full-bodied and satiny in red and black cherry, currant, anise and cocoa flavors; immediately appealing; should develop well.
The Beaulieu Carneros Pinot Noir shows red fruit and dried sage flavors; a textbook effort from this famous wine region.
Flavors of raspberry and ripe cherry are met by a sweet oak finish. Very food-friendly. 13.5% ABV
Soft and easy on the palate. Flavors of smoky cherries and tobacco, with a hint of autumn leaves and vanilla. 13.9% ABV
Lush cherry and blackberry aromas carry over to the palate where they blend with fine toasted flavors and conclude in a crisp finish. ABV 13.5%
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. A really nice white wine to drink; a friendly white, the candied apple-like '07 BV Coastal Estates Pinot Grigio makes no pretensions of being special; it is simply good!
Peppery oak notes and red fruit aromas, while black cherry and ripe plum blend with hints of coffee on the palate. ABV 13.5%
Supple and round, evolving in layers of pineapple, red apple and vanilla. Juicy and long with depth and texture, and vibrant flavors. 13.6% ABV
95 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '05 Beaulieu Vyd Georges de Latour Cabernet is classic structured, firm and soft at the same time, with a lyrical, creamy mouthfeel; one for the cellar.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Soft and playful with pretty nice varietal flavors, the '07 BV Coastal Estates Private Cellars Riesling serves up flavors of ripe core fruits and flowers; smooth aftertaste.
The BV Coastal Estates Zinfandel is a pleasant, medium bodied red; tart and lively on the palate.
This is one of the Napa Valley's best kept secrets. Full of ripe apricot, honey, and citrus flavors; very delicate on the finish; perfect with fresh fruits or sip after dinner.
Ripe strawberry & cherry aromas, echoed by deep concentrated berry and light spiced flavors.
The Beaulieu Vyd Carneros Chardonnay is ripe, with apple and peach notes; accented with a trace of sweet oak.
Black fruit aromas, some oak; medium bodied, moderate alcohol; firm, yet soft tannins; black fruit flavors; medium finish.
California. Aromas and flavors of fruit with subtle vanilla-oak nuances. 13% ABV
Subtle spice, berry, and tobacco nose. Spice and tannin on the pallet. Medium finish. 14.5% ABV.