Beaulieu Vineyard Private Reserve – Georges de Latour Cabernet Sauvignon

93 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '10 Beaulieu Vyd Georges de Latour is delightfully pure and flavorful, with generous plum, blueberry and blackberry notes, framed by solid yet friendly tannins.