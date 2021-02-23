Saucey / Wine / White Wine / Chardonnay
Sutter Home – Chardonnay
The Sutter Home Chardonnay is a light, easy-drinking white; clean and fresh and that is what it is all about.
- 1 month ago
GoodGot me drunkDominique S. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
YesYesLeticia J. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
YesYesLeticia J. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
GoodNiceLeticia J. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
GoodFreshLeticia J. - Verified buyer