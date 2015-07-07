Sutter Home
Chardonnay
1.5 L
The Sutter Home Chardonnay is a light, easy-drinking white; clean and fresh and that is what it is all about.
A little sweet and very likeable, it speaks of the good life.
California. Fresh aromas of pears and citrus, with flavors of creamy peach and juicy apple. 13% ABV
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. These guys know how to make fine wine, the Sutter Home Pink Moscato shows a beautiful blush color and pretty red fruit flavors; sweet and delightfully refreshing.
Soft and easy, the fruit-forward Sutter Home Merlot is an excellent wine for everyday enjoyment; great with a mild chicken burrito.
The Sutter Home Chardonnay is a good, medium bodied white; ripe and round on the palate with a very good finish.
GOLD MEDAL, 2010 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. More on the red fruit side, the delicious '08 Sutter Home is an easy red wine to drink; smooth on the palate.
GOLD MEDAL, 2012 SAN DIEGO INT'L WINE COMP. A really nice red that everyone can enjoy, the soft-spoken '10 Sutter Home Merlot is soft and easy; no tannins, just plain, good, wine flavors.
Silver Medal, 2010 CA State Fair Wine Comp. A pleasing Muscat that plays easily on the palate. Sweet from start to finish.
Fresh, light, and crisp, the well-made Sutter Home Pinot Grigio is an excellent example of this varietal in California; enjoy with a plate of white sauce clams in linguine.
Green apple and ripe pear aromas tickle your nose, while crisp flavors of apple and strawberry delight your palate. This non-alcohol Brut is beautifully balanced with a pleasantly dry.
The Sutter Home White Zinfandel is a fine blush with a soft palate and a sweet disposition; easy in the finish.
Fresh berry-like aromas and deliciously fruity flavors.
California. Layers of richness, freshness, and spice. Dry flavors of berry, plum, and cherry. 13% ABV
BRONZE MEDAL, 2010 CALIFORNIA STATE FAIR WINE COMP. Fresh and zippy the citrus-like '08 Sutter Home Sauvignon Blanc is a nice example of this varietal.
SILVER MEDAL, 2009 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. Red and round, soft and silky and easy aftertaste.
A blend of Merlot, Zinfandel and Moscato. Fresh berry flavors with peach aromas.
BRONZE MEDAL, 2010 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. A semi-sweet chillable red, the ever-delicious '08 Sutter Home Red is a cute, likeable wine; fine for sipping at a party.
DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL 2011 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Medium copper; terrific aroma of ripe, dried fruit, aromatic honey and toffee, seamless and intoxicatingly complex.
Bright citrus highlights lead to a lush floral bouquet and tropical fruit flavors, while complex notes of toasted almond punctuate all the excitement. 13% ABV
California. Medium-bodied with rich flavors of cherry and toasty vanilla. 13% ABV
Fresh, light and lively! This white zin flirts with your tongue as you taste essences of strawberry and melon. 9.5% ABV
Medium-bodied dry red with fragrant aromas and rich, delightfully smooth flavors.
Fresh and smooth with black cherry flavors and hints of smoke and spice with moderate tannins.
California. Fresh honeydew, grapefruit, and passion fruit aromas. A bit of spice to end it al. 13.5% ABV
Aromas of fresh cherries and berries with delicious hints of sweet vanilla.
An all-around bold and full-bodied zin that is just as smooth as it is zesty. This blend has a flavor that goes well with just about any every day food whether it's grilled chicken, pizza, pastas and burgers. It's a go-to everyday table wine.
Soft, easy, the Sutter Home Fre Merlot is a good drinking red essentially without alcohol; enjoy with mildly seasoned pork tenderloin.
The Sutter Home Fre Premium Red offers a deep ruby color and ripe black cherry scented nose with a subtle touch of spice. Smooth with plenty of the ripe cherry wine flavors..without the alcohol.
Bright and fresh, the Sutter Home Fre White Zinfandel is as delicious a non-alcoholic wine as one can fine; a versatile food matching wine.
SILVER MEDAL, 2010 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. Fresh and fine, the Sutter Home Fre Chardonnay is a top effort from the non-alcoholic wine genre; abound with ripe fruit and easy on the palate.
Playful, fruit-forward style. Lively, effervescent glass of bubbly. 12% ABV