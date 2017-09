Sutter Home Fre Chardonnay

Chardonnay | 750 ml | Starts at $ 8.49

SILVER MEDAL, 2010 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. Fresh and fine, the Sutter Home Fre Chardonnay is a top effort from the non-alcoholic wine genre; abound with ripe fruit and easy on the palate.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability