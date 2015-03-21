La Playa
La Playa

Chardonnay | 1.5 l | Starts at $18.32
Aromas of peach and apricot while the taste of bright green apple dances on your tongue. Very crisp and refreshing. 13% ABV
SkuWW-LAPLY-CHRD
Size1.5 l
Type/varietalWhite Wine

