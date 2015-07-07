La Playa Carmenere Reserve '07
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. A pretty fine effort, the dusty, red currant '08 La Playa Block Selection Reserve Carmenere stays bright and substantive on the palate; drinks very well now.
Chilean. WiThis rich Rosé is made primarily from Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon grapes. With floral notes and a hint of raspberry, this dry wine has a lovely cherry palate. Sweet, and dense, this hearty wine pairs very well with food, particularly shellfish, spicy foods, and mild or soft cheeses. Time for a brunch buffet!th floral notes and a hint of raspberry, this dry wine has a lovely cherry palate. 12.5% ABV
On the nose, aromas of lemon, fresh pineapple with hints of lavender. It is a bright well balanced wine with a clean minerality on the finish. 12.7% ABV
Chile. Aromas of ripe strawberry with hints of black pepper. Light approachable palate. 13.5% ABV.
On the nose, plums, almonds with hints of ginger. The palate has pronounced cherry with good acidity and soft finish. 13.5% ABV.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. A spot-on Merlot, better than many of those from more famous wine regions in the world, the '08 La Playa shows excellent varietal character; persistent, ripe cherry flavors.
Chile. Velvety light purple color. On the nose, ripe blueberries with a hint of fine smoke. It has good ripe fruit presence with rounded tannins.
Aromas of peach and apricot while the taste of bright green apple dances on your tongue. Very crisp and refreshing. 13% ABV
