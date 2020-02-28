Decoy – Chardonnay

750 ml From $ 26.42 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

This deliciously bright and inviting Chardonnay offers layers of apricot, citrus and green apple, as well as hints of fresh honeysuckle and cinnamon. On the palate, the lovely pure fruit flavors are underscored by delicate acidity and a supple richness from sur lie aging.