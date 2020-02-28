Decoy – Chardonnay

Deliver ASAP to
This deliciously bright and inviting Chardonnay offers layers of apricot, citrus and green apple, as well as hints of fresh honeysuckle and cinnamon. On the palate, the lovely pure fruit flavors are underscored by delicate acidity and a supple richness from sur lie aging.

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 1 year ago

    Yum.

    Really nice chard.
    Andrea D. - Verified buyer