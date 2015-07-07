Decoy

Rosé

750 ml

Our Decoy Rosé was inspired by the great rosés of Provence. Unlike many rosés, which are made as a byproduct of bleeding off juice from red wine fermentations, the grapes for this wine were specifically harvested at lower Brix to make a dry rosé. To further preserve the wine’s beautiful aromatics, pure fruit flavors and crisp refreshing mouthfeel, it was fermented entirely in stainless steel.