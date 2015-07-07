Decoy
Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Crafted in the longstanding tradition and style of Duckhorn Vineyards winemaking, Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon is a wine perfect for any occasion.
Building on the traditions established by our acclaimed Goldeneye and Migration Pinot Noir, Decoy Pinot Noir continues Duckhorn Wine Company's exploration of the depth and diversity of Sonoma County winegrowing.
This deliciously bright and inviting Chardonnay offers layers of apricot, citrus and green apple, as well as hints of fresh honeysuckle and cinnamon. On the palate, the lovely pure fruit flavors are underscored by delicate acidity and a supple richness from sur lie aging.
Our Decoy Rosé was inspired by the great rosés of Provence. Unlike many rosés, which are made as a byproduct of bleeding off juice from red wine fermentations, the grapes for this wine were specifically harvested at lower Brix to make a dry rosé. To further preserve the wine’s beautiful aromatics, pure fruit flavors and crisp refreshing mouthfeel, it was fermented entirely in stainless steel.