Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Clos Du Bois Chardonnay – Chardonnay
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
The American Standard! Clos du Bois Chardonnay reinforces why this wine is so popular; fine and delicious ripe fruit flavors; really pleasing palate textures; smooth finish.
More By Clos Du Bois Winery
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos