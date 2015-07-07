Clos du Bois
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Aromas of black currant, blackberry, and oak barrel spice. Flavors of concentrated black fruit and a smooth texture lead to complex and slightly dry finish.
Aromas of pomegranate, watermelon, and fresh wild strawberry. In the mouth, flavors of vibrant cranberry with hints of citrus and strawberry lead to a long, crisp, and juicy finish.
The Clos du Bois Reserve Merlot is a power-packed example of the varietal; red fruit, with some chalk and sweet earth on the palate; easy tannins in the finish.
The Clos du Bois Zinfandel is a good, medium bodied red; smooth tannins ride the palate; pleasant in the aftertaste.
Apple blossom, ripe pear, and sweet lemon drop aromas are followed by toasty oak, spice, cream and bright, juicy flavors of ripe apple and pear.
Bright aromas of ripe red berries. Crisp and slightly sweet, with notes of juicy strawberry, red cherry, watermelon, and cranberry flavors and a hint of bubbles.
12 Bottle Case. Power-packed example of the varietal. Red fruit, with some chalk and sweet earth on the palate. Tannins in the finish.