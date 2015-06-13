Clos du Bois
Zinfandel | 750 ml | Starts at $16.49
Californian. Fruit forward aroma with a tannin and blackberry filled body. 13.5% ABV
SkuRW-CLODB-ZIN
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

