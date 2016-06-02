Mionetto
Home/Champagne & Sparkling/Sparkling Rosé/Mionetto

Mionetto

Gran Rosé | 750 ml | Starts at $28.99
Well-balanced acidity with notes of red raspberry and strawberry and a fine persistent perlage. 11.5%
Get this delivered
SkuSW-MIONEGRNR-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalChampagne & Sparkling Wine

You May Also Like