Mionetto
Prosecco
750 ml
Refreshing and full of fresh, apple, apricot, and nectar flavors. Wonderful with light fruit-laden desserts, or by itself as an aperitif.
Refreshing and full of fresh, apple, apricot, and nectar flavors. Wonderful with light fruit-laden desserts, or by itself as an aperitif.
87 PTS Wilfred Wong. Pleasing notes of frizzante and graduates into a lovely, pretty and aromatic bubbly with subtle, ripe fruit flavors.
Well-balanced acidity with notes of red raspberry and strawberry and a fine persistent perlage. 11.5%
Mionetto Prosecco Brut D.o.c has an intense fruity bouquet with a hint of golden apples; very dry, fresh, light in body and well-balanced.
12 Bottle Case. 87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Starts out with a pleasing note of frizzante and graduates into a lovely, pretty and aromatic bubbly with subtle, ripe fruit flavors; easy finish.
This gentle-sparkling wine is fresh and crisp with a floral bouquet and fruit finish. Superb on its own or with spicy dishes!
Pleasing aromas of white peach and honey with subtle spring floral notes. Crisp on the palate with delicate fruit flavors. 8% ABV