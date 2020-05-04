Saucey / Spirits / Tequila & Mezcal / Mezcal
Madre – Mezcal
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Madre is distilled from the Espadin and Cuishe agave varieties. Blessed with copal. Smoked in the earth. Stone ground by horse. Poured into hand-blown glass bottles.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.00
1 Review
- 11 months ago
Subtly smokeyGood if you want a light mezcal. The smokiness is very subtle. Overall, tastes great, mixes well with lots of flavors and love the packagingRaelene G. - Verified buyer