Rio Madre Graciano Rioja
Rioja
750 ml
Rio Madre just screams value; ripe blackberry fruit intermixed with notions of licorice, wood smoke, camphor and vivid floral notes; enjoy now with any grilled meats.
The deep ruby red color of this Spanish wine reflects the concentrated wild fruit flavors on the silky palate, balanced with plenty of tannin. ABV 14%