Humboldt Distillery – Small Batch Organic Spiced Rum
An organic spiced rum with hints of vanilla, allspice, and fruit. It's made with real spices and no artificial flavors. An award-winning spirit that received 90 points in Wine Enthusiast.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
- 10 months ago
Goes down great❤️Nima M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Delicious and def. worth a shot.Delicious and def. worth a shot.SSSean S.