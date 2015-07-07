Humboldt Distillery
Small Batch Organic Spiced Rum
750 ml
An organic spiced rum with hints of vanilla, allspice, and fruit. It's made with real spices and no artificial flavors. An award-winning spirit that received 90 points in Wine Enthusiast.
Pure, quadruple distilled, organic vodka made along the Emerald coast of Humboldt County.
Humboldt's finest is a specialty spirit with a unique botanical character, a smooth finish, and an aroma reminiscent of fresh cannabis. Try it as a replacement for gin in your favorite gin cocktail.