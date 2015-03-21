Clement
Home/Spirits/Rum/Silver Rum/Clement

Clement

White Rum | 750 ml | Starts at $38.99
Made from pure cane juice, this rum is clean, crisp with a mellow softness and flowery flavour. Remarkable taste and smoothness. 40% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRU-CLMTW-750
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRum

You May Also Like