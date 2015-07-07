Clement
Select Barrel Rum
750 ml
Made from pure cane juice this is a magnificent rum with well-balanced sweetness. Soft vanilla notes and remarkably smooth finish. 40% ABV
RHUM CLEMENT MAHINA DE COCO
Flavored Rum
750 ml
A bright French Caribbean coconut delicacy, Mahina Coco is crafted with luscious pieces of young coconut soused with Rhum Agricole, which brings a soft and sweet roundness of the tropics.
Pol Clement
Brut
750 ml
France. Aromas of fruit and white flowers, with nuances of toasted bread. Tingling acidity enhances the lingering finish.12% ABV
Pol Clement
Rose Sec
750 ml
France. Bright pink with aromas of red fruits. Refreshing and lasting flavors, fresh minerality and fine bubbles.10.5% ABV
St Clement Oroppas
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Rich and creamy up front, with lively currant, vanilla-scented oak, herb and blackberry notes.
St Clement Chardonnay
Chardonnay
750 ml
89 PTS Wilfred Wong. A zippy and zesty effort, this tart-fruited yet delicate Chardonnay has fine fruit on the palate.
St Clement
Merlot
750 ml
89 PTS Wilfred Wong. Excellent density here, the bold, black-fruited wine is firm and well built on the palate.
St. Clement Vintners
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
The bright and juicy palate intrigues with hints of mint and cocoa, and finishes with intense fruit and fine-grained tannins.