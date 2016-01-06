Bacardi
Home/Spirits/Rum/Silver Rum/Bacardi

Bacardi

Superior White Rum | 1.75 L | Starts at $22.99
Made in USA. Filtered through charcoal and aged in white oak. 80 Proof
Get this delivered
Brand/companybacardi
SkuRU-BACSP-750ML
Size1.75 L
Stylelight
Type/varietalRum

You May Also Like