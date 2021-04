Mount Gay – Eclipse Rum

91 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST 2014. Light gold in color with hints of butterscotch, hazelnut, and tangerine aromas. The body is medium with a buttery tone and spicy notes of cinnamon and nutmeg.