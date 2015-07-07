Mount Gay
Eclipse Rum
1.75 L
91 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST 2014. Light gold in color with hints of butterscotch, hazelnut, and tangerine aromas. The body is medium with a buttery tone and spicy notes of cinnamon and nutmeg.
Balanced, mellow harmony of sugar cane syrup and banana, infused with notes of peppermint and citrus. 40% ABV.
Finished in "deeply toasted and charred" Bourbon casks, slightly sweet offering bold notes of cola, allspice and vanilla, finishing brisk and spicy. 43% ABV
91 POINTS WINE ENTHUSIAST, DOUBLE GOLD 2005 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Aromas of sweet toffee, and a light fruitiness. The body is big and lush on the palate. The finish is long and warm.
An opulent blend of the finest spirits aged for 8 to 15 years. A light fruitiness, big body and lush on the palate. The finish is long and warm. 43% ABV