Myers's – Original Dark Rum

375 ml From $ 10.99

750 ml From $ 20.49

1 L From $ 25.49

1.75 L From $ 34.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Myers’s Rum is produced from pure Jamaican sugarcane juice that is boiled into molasses, fermented, and then distilled using both continuous and pot still distillation methods. After distillation, the rum is matured in white oak barrels. It is this final aging period that contributes to Myers’s distinctive color, aroma, and taste.