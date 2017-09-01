Tanqueray – London Dry Gin

Chances are, when you hear the word “gin,” Tanqueray comes to mind. Established in 1830 by Charles Tanqueray, this London dry gin is double distilled with juniper, coriander, angelica root, and liquorice, as well as some other special ingredients (the recipe is top secret; otherwise, we’d totally tell you). Pairs legendarily well with tonic and makes for a mighty fine negroni. It also slaps when paired with that proverbial juice of “Gin and Juice” fame.