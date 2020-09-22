Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Sauza

More By Sauza

Saucey / Spirits / Tequila & Mezcal / Blanco / Silver Tequila

Sauza – Silver Tequila

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Product of Mexico. Fiery and peppery with a little spice. 80 Proof

More By Sauza

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

4 Reviews
  • 6 months ago

    Good tequila

    Smooth
    Jose R. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    Smooth.

    Smooth and cheaper in price! Can’t beat it
    Martin K. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Drunk

    Driver was cool as fuck. Way to go man. You continued our party and we love you for it. Whoo hoo!
    Benny L. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Good

    Good
    Michael N. - Verified buyer