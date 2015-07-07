Sauza
Silver Tequila
750 ml
Product of Mexico. Fiery and peppery with a little spice. 80 Proof
Mexico. 100% pure blue agave triple distilled, with a smooth smoky finish. Flavors of brown sugar, soft oak, and clean agave.
Product of Mexico. Sweet flavors of fruit, pepper, and spice. 80 Proof
Product of Mexico. The subtle gold color and smooth taste are the result of years of aging in oak barrels. 80 Proof
Product of Mexico. Made from 100% blue agave. Triple distilled with flavors of pepper, spices, and toasted oak. 40% ABV
When combined with any of the Sauza tequilas,this mix creates a delicious, authentic Margarita!
Justin Timberlake brings his passion and dedication for premium tequila to his fans. Smooth and triple distilled. 40% ABV
Over a century of tradition and experience in producing tequilas lead to the creation of this mix.
Smooth with the fresh agave taste, plus an extra hint of cooked agave, vanilla and sweet caramel balanced with pepper notes. Sweet finish. 40% ABV
A 100% agave tequila complemented by an added herbal dimension that delivers a consistently smooth flavor.
901 Tequila is Justin Timberlake's baby. The name is meant to invoke the time that "the evening ends and the night begins." Pretty floral notes on the nose and plenty of nougat, but balanced with chile pepper heat. Great overall mouthfeel — silky without being syrupy — and a solid balance of all the flavors you want in anejo, with vanilla running throughout the touches here and there of banana, wood oil, and cayenne pepper. Agave shows its face on the very back end of the finish.
Sauza 100 Anos is a rich Reposado with hints of spice, agave, and oak. Perfect straight up as a shooter or in your next margarita. 80 Proof
Sauza Cucumber Chili's spicy pepper and balanced cucumber twist give you an endless array of possibilities.