Nosotros – Tequila Blanco

World's Best Tasting Tequila" and Double Gold Awards at SF World Spirit's Competition





Our award-winning juice is the result of blending two agave regions to create a taste profile that is both complex and delicious. Highland agaves give Nosotros its sweet and citrus introduction while lowland agaves bring an herbal finish, truly one of a kind.







40% ABV, 100% de agave.