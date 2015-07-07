Since winning the "World's Best Tequila" Award in 2017, our juice has become a staple of premium tequila in California. Nosotros is the result of a 50/50 blend of sustainably-sourced, highland and lowland agaves, providing a taste profile that is both unique and delicious. Our goal is to bring people together by doing what we love and fostering experiences that allow our community to enjoy every moment. Fortunately, we make the best damn tequila on the planet and we're well on our way to sharing Nosotros with you, one sip at a time.