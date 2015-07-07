Nosotros
Tequila Reposado
750 ml
We aged our award-winning formula in french oak barrels for 11 months giving it a smooth, vanilla aroma finished by a balanced honey-cinnamon twist. You'll love it on the rocks. 40% ABV, 100% de agave.
Since winning the "World's Best Tequila" Award in 2017, our juice has become a staple of premium tequila in California. Nosotros is the result of a 50/50 blend of sustainably-sourced, highland and lowland agaves, providing a taste profile that is both unique and delicious. Our goal is to bring people together by doing what we love and fostering experiences that allow our community to enjoy every moment. Fortunately, we make the best damn tequila on the planet and we're well on our way to sharing Nosotros with you, one sip at a time.
World's Best Tasting Tequila" and Double Gold Awards at SF World Spirit's Competition Our award-winning juice is the result of blending two agave regions to create a taste profile that is both complex and delicious. Highland agaves give Nosotros its sweet and citrus introduction while lowland agaves bring an herbal finish, truly one of a kind. 40% ABV, 100% de agave.