Herradura – Silver Tequila
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Smoky herb flavors with a touch of citrus, butter, oak, almond and oak, followed by a long rich finish with a touch of heat. 40% ABV
More By Herradura
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
5 Reviews
- 7 months ago
Getting me pretty drunk ...It just makes me feel really warmCappie P. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Super convenient.Five stars.Jonathon . - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Great for MargheritaNo hangoverShane R. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
So smooootthhhBest pick me up :)Victoria R. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Smooth and tastyLove it!Ezra B. - Verified buyer