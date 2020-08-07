Deliver ASAP to
Herradura

Herradura – Silver Tequila

Smoky herb flavors with a touch of citrus, butter, oak, almond and oak, followed by a long rich finish with a touch of heat. 40% ABV

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

5 Reviews
  • 7 months ago

    Getting me pretty drunk ...

    It just makes me feel really warm
    Cappie P. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Super convenient.

    Five stars.
    Jonathon . - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Great for Margherita

    No hangover
    Shane R. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    So smooootthhh

    Best pick me up :)
    Victoria R. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Smooth and tasty

    Love it!
    Ezra B. - Verified buyer