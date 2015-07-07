Herradura
Silver Tequila
750 ml
Smoky herb flavors with a touch of citrus, butter, oak, almond and oak, followed by a long rich finish with a touch of heat. 40% ABV
Product of Mexico. Honey, grass and key citrus notes. 80 Proof
Product of Mexico. Cooked agave with wood, vanilla and cinnamon notes. 80 Proof
Don't be fooled by the color - this is a blend of a 25-month-old añejo with its premium Selección Suprema extra añejo, which has been aged for up to 49 months in ex-bourbon barrels. However, after adding a subtle hint of pure agave nectar to this superpremium combination, the distillery strips out the color using a proprietary method of filtration. The result is a clear, 80-proof añejo with top notes of citrus and vanilla overlaying a complex tapestry of caramel, dried fruit, and almonds.
This natural sweetener hails from the agave plant. Use it in place of a simple syrup if you please and reap the benefits of it being low on the glycemic index! Not what we're here for but hey, we'll take all the good stuff we can get from something that tastes so good.