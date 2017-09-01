Herradura – Ultra Añejo Tequila

750 ml From $ 56.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Don't be fooled by the color - this is a blend of a 25-month-old añejo with its premium Selección Suprema extra añejo, which has been aged for up to 49 months in ex-bourbon barrels. However, after adding a subtle hint of pure agave nectar to this superpremium combination, the distillery strips out the color using a proprietary method of filtration. The result is a clear, 80-proof añejo with top notes of citrus and vanilla overlaying a complex tapestry of caramel, dried fruit, and almonds.