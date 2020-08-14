Deliver ASAP to
Cazadores

Cazadores – Dia de los Muertos Blanco Tequila

Limited Edition Bottle by Mister Cartoon. Product of Mexico. Copper distilled with hints of vanilla. 80 Proof

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.67

3 Reviews
  • 2 years ago

    Best value buy for tequila in my opinion

    Don’t have details for tequila?
    Matt A. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Easy!

    Super fast delivery with a few clicks
    Nicole P. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Smooth

    So amazing I don’t remember a thing (but I didn’t text my ex) :)
    Serenety B. - Verified buyer