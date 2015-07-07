Cazadores
Reposado
750 ml
Product of Mexico. Fresh agave with caramel and slight white pepper taste. 80 Proof
Tequila CAZADORES, a 100% blue agave premium tequila, debuted a new limited-edition blanco bottle, reimagined by legendary tattoo artist Mister Cartoon in honor of Día de los Muertos. The hand-rendered bottle design features Mister Cartoon's signature fine point style, nodding symbolically to the Día de los Muertos traditions Mister Cartoon values most.
Serves the senses with dry fruits, cinnamon, and notes of wood. 40% ABV
