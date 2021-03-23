Deliver ASAP to
RumChata – Horchata con Ron

5.00

4 Reviews
  • 3 months ago

    Creamy and versatile

    Mix with your favorite cinnamon whisky for a Cinnamon Toast Crunch treat, mix with root beer for a grown up float, or try it with a little heavy cream and vodka for a horchata meets White Russian sort of flavor
    Felicity K. - Verified buyer
  • 4 months ago

    Delish

    Delish
    Kelly S. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    I love Runchata.

    I’m a fan of sweet drinks
    Chaquana . - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Smooth (and sweet) move

    It’s a great dessert drink.
    Lacey H. - Verified buyer