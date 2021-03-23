RumChata – Horchata con Ron
1
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
4 Reviews
- 3 months ago
Creamy and versatileMix with your favorite cinnamon whisky for a Cinnamon Toast Crunch treat, mix with root beer for a grown up float, or try it with a little heavy cream and vodka for a horchata meets White Russian sort of flavorFelicity K. - Verified buyer
- 4 months ago
DelishDelishKelly S. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
I love Runchata.I’m a fan of sweet drinksChaquana . - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Smooth (and sweet) moveIt’s a great dessert drink.Lacey H. - Verified buyer