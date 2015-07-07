RumChata
Mini Chatas
15 Pack 25 ml
Real Horchata made with real dairy cream, rice, vanilla, cinnamon and the finest five times distilled Caribbean Rum. Enjoy this specialty mini cup dispenser with your favorite Coffee or Hot Chocolate.
