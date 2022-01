Luxardo – Bitter Bianco Liqueur

The first clear bitter to hit the US market. A recipe from the 1930's: herbs like mint, marjoram, thyme, bitter orange and wormwood. Cocktails: White Negroni, Winter Spritz and Bitter Bianco and Soda.